spl
SPL - Seborga luigino

The Seborga luigino is the currency of Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborga luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find Seborga luigino rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

Select a currency

Seborga luigino Stats

NameSeborga luigino
Symbolluigino
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

Seborga luigino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, luigino1, luigino7.5
Users
Seborga

Why are you interested in SPL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SPL email updatesGet SPL rates on my phoneGet a SPL currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07495
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,521
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903860
USD / CAD1,36764
EUR / JPY173,627
AUD / USD0,667069

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %