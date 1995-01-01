spl
SPL - Seborgan Luigino

The Seborgan Luigino is the currency of Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seborgan Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Luigini is SPL. Below, you'll find Seborgan Luigino rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

Seborgan Luigino Stats

NameSeborgan Luigino
SymbolLuigino
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

Seborgan Luigino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
Users
Seborga

