SPL - 塞波加鲁基尼

The 塞波加鲁基尼 is the currency of 塞波加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞波加鲁基尼 exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find 塞波加鲁基尼 rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|塞波加鲁基尼
|Symbol
|鲁基尼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centesimo
|Top SPL conversion
|SPL to USD
|Top SPL chart
|SPL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, 鲁基尼1, 鲁基尼7.5
|Users
塞波加
塞波加
