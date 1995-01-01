spl
SPL - 塞波加鲁基尼

The 塞波加鲁基尼 is the currency of 塞波加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞波加鲁基尼 exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find 塞波加鲁基尼 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

塞波加鲁基尼 Stats

Name塞波加鲁基尼
Symbol鲁基尼
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

塞波加鲁基尼 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, 鲁基尼1, 鲁基尼7.5
Users
塞波加

