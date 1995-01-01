SPL - セボルガルイジーノ

spl
The セボルガルイジーノ is the currency of セボルガ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular セボルガルイジーノ exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find セボルガルイジーノ rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

セボルガルイジーノ Stats

Nameセボルガルイジーノ
Symbolルイジーノ
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

セボルガルイジーノ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, ルイジーノ1, ルイジーノ7.5
Users
セボルガ

