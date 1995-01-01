SPL - لويجينو سيبورجا

The لويجينو سيبورجا is the currency of سيبورجا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular لويجينو سيبورجا exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find لويجينو سيبورجا rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|لويجينو سيبورجا
|Symbol
|لويجينو
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centesimo
|Top SPL conversion
|SPL to USD
|Top SPL chart
|SPL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, لويجينو1, لويجينو7.5
|Users
سيبورجا
سيبورجا
