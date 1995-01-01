spl
SPL - لويجينو سيبورجا

The لويجينو سيبورجا is the currency of سيبورجا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular لويجينو سيبورجا exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find لويجينو سيبورجا rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

لويجينو سيبورجا Stats

Nameلويجينو سيبورجا
Symbolلويجينو
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

لويجينو سيبورجا Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, لويجينو1, لويجينو7.5
Users
سيبورجا

