SPL - Luigino de Seborga

The Luigino de Seborga is the currency of Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luigino de Seborga exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find Luigino de Seborga rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

Luigino de Seborga Stats

NameLuigino de Seborga
SymbolLuigino
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

Luigino de Seborga Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
Users
Seborga

