spl
SPL - Luigino di Seborga

The Luigino di Seborga is the currency of Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luigino di Seborga exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find Luigino di Seborga rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

Select a currency

Luigino di Seborga Stats

NameLuigino di Seborga
SymbolLuigino
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

Luigino di Seborga Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
Users
Seborga

Why are you interested in SPL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SPL email updatesGet SPL rates on my phoneGet a SPL currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,466
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903717
USD / CAD1,36753
EUR / JPY173,563
AUD / USD0,667002

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%