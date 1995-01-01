SPL - Luigino de Seborga

The Luigino de Seborga is the currency of Principauté de Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luigino de Seborga exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL . Below, you'll find Luigino de Seborga rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.