SPL - Luigino de Seborga

The Luigino de Seborga is the currency of Principauté de Seborga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luigino de Seborga exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find Luigino de Seborga rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|Luigino de Seborga
|Symbol
|Luigino
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centesimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centesimo
|Top SPL conversion
|SPL to USD
|Top SPL chart
|SPL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
|Users
Principauté de Seborga
Principauté de Seborga
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SPL email updatesGet SPL rates on my phoneGet a SPL currency data API for my business