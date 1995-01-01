spl
SPL - 塞波加大公国 Luigino

The 塞波加大公国 Luigino is the currency of 塞波加大公国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞波加大公国 Luigino exchange rate is the SPL to USD rate. The currency code for Seborga Luigino is SPL. Below, you'll find 塞波加大公国 Luigino rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The SPL rate shown below is the official rate and is primarily fixed to the USD. Available SPL rates may vary significantly.

塞波加大公国 Luigino Stats

Name塞波加大公国 Luigino
SymbolLuigino
Minor unit1/100 = Centesimo
Minor unit symbolCentesimo
Top SPL conversionSPL to USD
Top SPL chartSPL to USD chart

塞波加大公国 Luigino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centesimo5, Centesimo15, Centesimo50, Luigino1, Luigino7.5
Users
塞波加大公国

