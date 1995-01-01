sos
SOS - Somalia-Schilling

The Somalia-Schilling is the currency of Somalia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somalia-Schilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Somalia-Schilling rates and a currency converter.

Somalia-Schilling Stats

NameSomalia-Schilling
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Somalia-Schilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somalia

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903615
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,666940

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %