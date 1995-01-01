SOS - Somalia-Schilling

The Somalia-Schilling is the currency of Somalia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somalia-Schilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Somalia-Schilling rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Somalia-Schilling
|Symbol
|S
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Senti
|Minor unit symbol
|Senti
|Top SOS conversion
|SOS to USD
|Top SOS chart
|SOS to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Somalia
|Users
Somalia
