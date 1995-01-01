sos
SOS - الشلن الصومالي

The الشلن الصومالي is the currency of الصومال. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الشلن الصومالي exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find الشلن الصومالي rates and a currency converter.

الشلن الصومالي Stats

Nameالشلن الصومالي
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

الشلن الصومالي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
الصومال

