SOS - Shilling somalien

The Shilling somalien is the currency of Somalie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Shilling somalien exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Shilling somalien rates and a currency converter.

Shilling somalien Stats

NameShilling somalien
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Shilling somalien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somalie

