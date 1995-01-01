sos
SOS - Chelín somalí

The Chelín somalí is the currency of Somalía. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chelín somalí exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Chelín somalí rates and a currency converter.

Chelín somalí Stats

NameChelín somalí
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Chelín somalí Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somalía

