SOS - Somalische shilling

The Somalische shilling is the currency of Somalië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somalische shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Somalische shilling rates and a currency converter.

Somalische shilling Stats

NameSomalische shilling
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Somalische shilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somalië

