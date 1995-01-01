sos
SOS - Scellino somalo

The Scellino somalo is the currency of Somalia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Scellino somalo exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Scellino somalo rates and a currency converter.

Scellino somalo Stats

NameScellino somalo
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Scellino somalo Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somalia

