SOS - ソマリアシリング

The ソマリアシリング is the currency of ソマリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ソマリアシリング exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find ソマリアシリング rates and a currency converter.

ソマリアシリング Stats

Nameソマリアシリング
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

ソマリアシリング Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
ソマリア

