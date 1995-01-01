sos
SOS - 索马里先令

The 索马里先令 is the currency of 索马里. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 索马里先令 exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find 索马里先令 rates and a currency converter.

索马里先令 Stats

Name索马里先令
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

索马里先令 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
索马里

