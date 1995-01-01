sos
SOS - Somalisk shilling

The Somalisk shilling is the currency of Somalia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somalisk shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Somalisk shilling rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Somalisk shilling Stats

NameSomalisk shilling
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Somalisk shilling Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somalia

Why are you interested in SOS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SOS email updatesGet SOS rates on my phoneGet a SOS currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07495
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,521
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903860
USD / CAD1,36764
EUR / JPY173,627
AUD / USD0,667069

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %