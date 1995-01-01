sos
SOS - Xelim somaliano

The Xelim somaliano is the currency of Somália. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Xelim somaliano exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somalia Shilling is SOS, and the currency symbol is S. Below, you'll find Xelim somaliano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Xelim somaliano Stats

NameXelim somaliano
SymbolS
Minor unit1/100 = Senti
Minor unit symbolSenti
Top SOS conversionSOS to USD
Top SOS chartSOS to USD chart

Xelim somaliano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Senti1, Senti5, Senti10, Senti50, S1, S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Bank notesFreq used: S5, S10, S20, S50, S100
Central bankCentral Bank of Somalia
Users
Somália

Why are you interested in SOS?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SOS email updatesGet SOS rates on my phoneGet a SOS currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,464
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903988
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666692

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%