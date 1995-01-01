php
PHP - Philippinischer Peso

The Philippinischer Peso is the currency of Philippinen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippinischer Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Philippinischer Peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Philippinischer Peso Stats

NamePhilippinischer Peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

Philippinischer Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
Philippinen

Why are you interested in PHP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PHP email updatesGet PHP rates on my phoneGet a PHP currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07385
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,477
GBP / USD1,26769
USD / CHF0,903701
USD / CAD1,36985
EUR / JPY173,402
AUD / USD0,665860

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %