PHP - Peso filippino

The Peso filippino is the currency of Filippine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso filippino exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Peso filippino rates and a currency converter.

Peso filippino Stats

NamePeso filippino
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

Peso filippino Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
Filippine

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,463
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903868
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,506
AUD / USD0,666942

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%