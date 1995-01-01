php
PHP - Filippinsk peso

The Filippinsk peso is the currency of Filippinerna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Filippinsk peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Filippinsk peso rates and a currency converter.

Filippinsk peso Stats

NameFilippinsk peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

Filippinsk peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
Filippinerna

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18030
USD / JPY161,415
GBP / USD1,26830
USD / CHF0,903588
USD / CAD1,36780
EUR / JPY173,449
AUD / USD0,666639

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %