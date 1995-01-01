php
PHP - フィリピンペソ

The フィリピンペソ is the currency of フィリピン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular フィリピンペソ exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find フィリピンペソ rates and a currency converter.

フィリピンペソ Stats

Nameフィリピンペソ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

フィリピンペソ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
フィリピン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07391
GBP / EUR1.18047
USD / JPY161.490
GBP / USD1.26772
USD / CHF0.903696
USD / CAD1.36973
EUR / JPY173.426
AUD / USD0.665877

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%