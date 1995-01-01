php
PHP - 菲律賓披索

The 菲律賓披索 is the currency of 菲律賓. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 菲律賓披索 exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find 菲律賓披索 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

菲律賓披索 Stats

Name菲律賓披索
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

菲律賓披索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
菲律賓

Why are you interested in PHP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PHP email updatesGet PHP rates on my phoneGet a PHP currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18059
USD / JPY161.463
GBP / USD1.26865
USD / CHF0.903868
USD / CAD1.36735
EUR / JPY173.506
AUD / USD0.666942

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%