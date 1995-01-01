PHP - Peso philippin

php
The Peso philippin is the currency of Philippines. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso philippin exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Pesos is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Peso philippin rates and a currency converter.

Peso philippin Stats

NamePeso philippin
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

Peso philippin Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
Philippines

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07294
GBP / EUR1,18088
USD / JPY161,488
GBP / USD1,26701
USD / CHF0,904534
USD / CAD1,37020
EUR / JPY173,267
AUD / USD0,666023

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %