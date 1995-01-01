php
PHP - Philippine Peso

The Philippine Peso is the currency of Philippines. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Philippine Peso rates and a currency converter.

Philippine Peso Stats

NamePhilippine Peso
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

Philippine Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
Philippines

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07274
GBP / EUR1.18072
USD / JPY161.539
GBP / USD1.26661
USD / CHF0.904696
USD / CAD1.37038
EUR / JPY173.290
AUD / USD0.665786

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%