php
PHP - البيزو الفلبيني

The البيزو الفلبيني is the currency of الفلبين. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو الفلبيني exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find البيزو الفلبيني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

البيزو الفلبيني Stats

Nameالبيزو الفلبيني
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

البيزو الفلبيني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
الفلبين

Why are you interested in PHP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PHP email updatesGet PHP rates on my phoneGet a PHP currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٦
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٩٣
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤١
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٤
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٩٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜