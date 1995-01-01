php
PHP - 菲律宾比索

The 菲律宾比索 is the currency of 菲律宾. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 菲律宾比索 exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find 菲律宾比索 rates and a currency converter.

菲律宾比索 Stats

Name菲律宾比索
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

菲律宾比索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
菲律宾

