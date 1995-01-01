php
PHP - Filipijnse pei

The Filipijnse pei is the currency of Filipijnen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Filipijnse pei exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Filipijnse pei rates and a currency converter.

Filipijnse pei Stats

NameFilipijnse pei
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Sentimo
Minor unit symbolSentimo
Top PHP conversionPHP to USD
Top PHP chartPHP to USD chart

Filipijnse pei Profile

CoinsFreq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
Bank notesFreq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
Central bankCentral Bank of the Philippines
Users
Filipijnen

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07489
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.440
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903784
USD / CAD1.36730
EUR / JPY173.530
AUD / USD0.667027

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%