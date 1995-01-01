pgk
PGK - Papua-Neuguinea-Kina

The Papua-Neuguinea-Kina is the currency of Papua-Neuguinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua-Neuguinea-Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Papua-Neuguinea-Kina rates and a currency converter.

Papua-Neuguinea-Kina Stats

NamePapua-Neuguinea-Kina
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

Papua-Neuguinea-Kina Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
Papua-Neuguinea

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07350
GBP / EUR1,18005
USD / JPY161,569
GBP / USD1,26678
USD / CHF0,904725
USD / CAD1,36894
EUR / JPY173,444
AUD / USD0,666137

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %