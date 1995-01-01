PGK - كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة

The كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة is the currency of بابوا غينيا الجديدة. Our currency rankings show that the most popular كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة
|Symbol
|K
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Toea
|Minor unit symbol
|Toea
|Top PGK conversion
|PGK to USD
|Top PGK chart
|PGK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
|Central bank
|Bank of Papua New Guinea
|Users
بابوا غينيا الجديدة
