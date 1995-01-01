pgk
PGK - كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة

The كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة is the currency of بابوا غينيا الجديدة. Our currency rankings show that the most popular كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة rates and a currency converter.

كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة Stats

Nameكينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

كينا بابوا غينيا الجديدة Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
بابوا غينيا الجديدة

