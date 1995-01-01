pgk
PGK - Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina

The Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina is the currency of Papoea-Nieuw-Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina Stats

NamePapoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
Papoea-Nieuw-Guinea

Why are you interested in PGK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PGK email updatesGet PGK rates on my phoneGet a PGK currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07489
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.440
GBP / USD1.26913
USD / CHF0.903784
USD / CAD1.36730
EUR / JPY173.530
AUD / USD0.667027

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%