PGK - Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina

The Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina is the currency of Papoea-Nieuw-Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Papoea-Nieuw-Guinese kina
|Symbol
|K
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Toea
|Minor unit symbol
|Toea
|Top PGK conversion
|PGK to USD
|Top PGK chart
|PGK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
|Central bank
|Bank of Papua New Guinea
|Users
Papoea-Nieuw-Guinea
