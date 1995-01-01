pgk
PGK - Kina papuana

The Kina papuana is the currency of Papua Nuova Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kina papuana exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Kina papuana rates and a currency converter.

Kina papuana Stats

NameKina papuana
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

Kina papuana Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
Papua Nuova Guinea

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903702
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666999

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%