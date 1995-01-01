pgk
PGK - Kina de Papúa Nueva Guinea

The Kina de Papúa Nueva Guinea is the currency of Papúa Nueva Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kina de Papúa Nueva Guinea exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Kina de Papúa Nueva Guinea rates and a currency converter.

Kina de Papúa Nueva Guinea Stats

NameKina de Papúa Nueva Guinea
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

Kina de Papúa Nueva Guinea Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
Papúa Nueva Guinea

