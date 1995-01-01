PGK - 巴布亞新幾內亞基那

The 巴布亞新幾內亞基那 is the currency of 巴布亞新幾內亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴布亞新幾內亞基那 exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find 巴布亞新幾內亞基那 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|巴布亞新幾內亞基那
|Symbol
|K
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Toea
|Minor unit symbol
|Toea
|Top PGK conversion
|PGK to USD
|Top PGK chart
|PGK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
|Central bank
|Bank of Papua New Guinea
|Users
巴布亞新幾內亞
