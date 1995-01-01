pgk
PGK - 巴布亞新幾內亞基那

The 巴布亞新幾內亞基那 is the currency of 巴布亞新幾內亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴布亞新幾內亞基那 exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find 巴布亞新幾內亞基那 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

巴布亞新幾內亞基那 Stats

Name巴布亞新幾內亞基那
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

巴布亞新幾內亞基那 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
巴布亞新幾內亞

Why are you interested in PGK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PGK email updatesGet PGK rates on my phoneGet a PGK currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07322
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.582
GBP / USD1.26674
USD / CHF0.904754
USD / CAD1.36987
EUR / JPY173.413
AUD / USD0.665664

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%