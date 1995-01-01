pgk
PGK - Kina de Papua Nova Guiné

The Kina de Papua Nova Guiné is the currency of Papua Nova Guiné. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kina de Papua Nova Guiné exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Kina de Papua Nova Guiné rates and a currency converter.

Kina de Papua Nova Guiné Stats

NameKina de Papua Nova Guiné
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

Kina de Papua Nova Guiné Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
Papua Nova Guiné

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07450
GBP / EUR1,18053
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26847
USD / CHF0,903817
USD / CAD1,36790
EUR / JPY173,487
AUD / USD0,666671

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%