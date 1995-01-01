pgk
PGK - パプアニューギニアキナ

The パプアニューギニアキナ is the currency of パプアニューギニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular パプアニューギニアキナ exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find パプアニューギニアキナ rates and a currency converter.

パプアニューギニアキナ Stats

Nameパプアニューギニアキナ
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

パプアニューギニアキナ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
パプアニューギニア

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07324
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.588
GBP / USD1.26694
USD / CHF0.904769
USD / CAD1.36956
EUR / JPY173.423
AUD / USD0.665895

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%