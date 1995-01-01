PGK - Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée

The Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée is the currency of Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK , and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée rates and a currency converter.