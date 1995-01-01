pgk
PGK - Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée

The Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée is the currency of Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée rates and a currency converter.

Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée Stats

NameKina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

Kina de Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07480
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,444
GBP / USD1,26894
USD / CHF0,903694
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667004

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %