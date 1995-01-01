pgk
PGK - 巴布亚新几内亚基那

The 巴布亚新几内亚基那 is the currency of 巴布亚新几内亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴布亚新几内亚基那 exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinea Kina is PGK, and the currency symbol is K. Below, you'll find 巴布亚新几内亚基那 rates and a currency converter.

巴布亚新几内亚基那 Stats

Name巴布亚新几内亚基那
SymbolK
Minor unit1/100 = Toea
Minor unit symbolToea
Top PGK conversionPGK to USD
Top PGK chartPGK to USD chart

巴布亚新几内亚基那 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Toea5, Toea10, Toea20, Toea50, K1
Bank notesFreq used: K2, K5, K10, K20, K50, K100
Central bankBank of Papua New Guinea
Users
巴布亚新几内亚

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY161.437
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903825
USD / CAD1.36741
EUR / JPY173.510
AUD / USD0.666906

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%