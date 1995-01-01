pab
PAB - Panamaischer Balboa

The Panamaischer Balboa is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamaischer Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Panamaischer Balboa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Panamaischer Balboa Stats

NamePanamaischer Balboa
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

Panamaischer Balboa Profile

Users
Panama

Why are you interested in PAB?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PAB email updatesGet PAB rates on my phoneGet a PAB currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18062
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903611
USD / CAD1,36734
EUR / JPY173,509
AUD / USD0,666922

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %