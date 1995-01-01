PAB - Balboa panaméen

The Balboa panaméen is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Balboa panaméen exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Balboa panaméen rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Balboa panaméen
|Symbol
|B/.
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top PAB conversion
|PAB to USD
|Top PAB chart
|PAB to USD chart
|Users
Panama
Panama
