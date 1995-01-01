pab
PAB - Balboa panaméen

The Balboa panaméen is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Balboa panaméen exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Balboa panaméen rates and a currency converter.

Balboa panaméen Stats

NameBalboa panaméen
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chart

Balboa panaméen Profile

Users
Panama

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07480
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,444
GBP / USD1,26894
USD / CHF0,903694
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667004

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %