pab
PAB - 巴拿马巴波亚

The 巴拿马巴波亚 is the currency of 巴拿马. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴拿马巴波亚 exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find 巴拿马巴波亚 rates and a currency converter.

巴拿马巴波亚 Stats

Name巴拿马巴波亚
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

巴拿马巴波亚 Profile

Users
巴拿马

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY161.437
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903825
USD / CAD1.36741
EUR / JPY173.510
AUD / USD0.666906

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%