PAB - Panamese balboa

The Panamese balboa is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamese balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Panamese balboa rates and a currency converter.

Panamese balboa Stats

NamePanamese balboa
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

Panamese balboa Profile

Users
Panama

