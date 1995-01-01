pab
PAB - 巴拿馬巴波亞

The 巴拿馬巴波亞 is the currency of 巴拿馬. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴拿馬巴波亞 exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find 巴拿馬巴波亞 rates and a currency converter.

巴拿馬巴波亞 Stats

Name巴拿馬巴波亞
SymbolB/.
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

巴拿馬巴波亞 Profile

Users
巴拿馬

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07474
GBP / EUR1.18065
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26889
USD / CHF0.903810
USD / CAD1.36743
EUR / JPY173.501
AUD / USD0.666889

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%