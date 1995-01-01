PAB - 巴拿馬巴波亞

The 巴拿馬巴波亞 is the currency of 巴拿馬. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴拿馬巴波亞 exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find 巴拿馬巴波亞 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|巴拿馬巴波亞
|Symbol
|B/.
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top PAB conversion
|PAB to USD
|Top PAB chart
|PAB to USD chart
|Users
巴拿馬
巴拿馬
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PAB email updatesGet PAB rates on my phoneGet a PAB currency data API for my business