PAB - 巴拿馬巴波亞

The 巴拿馬巴波亞 is the currency of 巴拿馬. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴拿馬巴波亞 exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB , and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find 巴拿馬巴波亞 rates and a currency converter.