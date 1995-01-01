pab
PAB - Balboa panamense

The Balboa panamense is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Balboa panamense exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Balboa panamense rates and a currency converter.

Balboa panamense Stats

NameBalboa panamense
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

Balboa panamense Profile

Users
Panama

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,452
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903678
USD / CAD1,36739
EUR / JPY173,528
AUD / USD0,666979

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%