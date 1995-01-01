pab
PAB - Balboa panameña

The Balboa panameña is the currency of Panamá. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Balboa panameña exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Balboa panameña rates and a currency converter.

Balboa panameña Stats

NameBalboa panameña
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

Balboa panameña Profile

Users
Panamá

