pab
PAB - البالبوا البنمية

The البالبوا البنمية is the currency of بنما. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البالبوا البنمية exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find البالبوا البنمية rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

البالبوا البنمية Stats

Nameالبالبوا البنمية
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

البالبوا البنمية Profile

Users
بنما

Why are you interested in PAB?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PAB email updatesGet PAB rates on my phoneGet a PAB currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٥٢
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٣١
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٠٨
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٠٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٣٦
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٣٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜