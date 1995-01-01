pab
PAB - Balboa panamenho

The Balboa panamenho is the currency of Panamá. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Balboa panamenho exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Balboa panamenho rates and a currency converter.

Balboa panamenho Stats

NameBalboa panamenho
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chartPAB to USD chart

Balboa panamenho Profile

Users
Panamá

