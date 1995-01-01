pab
PAB - Panamansk balboa

The Panamansk balboa is the currency of Panama. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamansk balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panama Balboa is PAB, and the currency symbol is B/.. Below, you'll find Panamansk balboa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Panamansk balboa Stats

NamePanamansk balboa
SymbolB/.
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top PAB conversionPAB to USD
Top PAB chart

Panamansk balboa Profile

Users
Panama

