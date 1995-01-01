MGA - Madagaskar-Ariary

The Madagaskar-Ariary is the currency of Madagaskar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Madagaskar-Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA , and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Madagaskar-Ariary rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.