MGA - Madagaskar-Ariary

The Madagaskar-Ariary is the currency of Madagaskar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Madagaskar-Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Madagaskar-Ariary rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

Madagaskar-Ariary Stats

NameMadagaskar-Ariary
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

Madagaskar-Ariary Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
Madagaskar

