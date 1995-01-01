MGA - Madagaskar-Ariary

The Madagaskar-Ariary is the currency of Madagaskar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Madagaskar-Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Madagaskar-Ariary rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|Madagaskar-Ariary
|Symbol
|Ar
|Minor unit
|1/5 = Iraimbilanja
|Minor unit symbol
|Iraimbilanja
|Top MGA conversion
|MGA to USD
|Top MGA chart
|MGA to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale de Madagascar
|Users
Madagaskar
